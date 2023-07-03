Firefighter Dies in Paris Suburb While Extinguishing Burning Cars - Interior Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A firefighter has died in a Paris suburb while trying to extinguish cars set ablaze during the ongoing riots, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) A firefighter has died in a Paris suburb while trying to extinguish cars set ablaze during the ongoing riots, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Monday.

"A young 24-years-old Corporal-Chief of the Paris Fire Brigade died last night while fighting a fire from several vehicles in an underground parking lot in Saint-Denis, despite the very rapid care of his teammates," Darmanin tweeted.

Media reported that vehicles were set on fire by participants in the ongoing riots that have continued for the sixth night in a row.

On the morning of June 27, a police officer in the Paris suburb of Nanterre shot dead a 17-year-old who reportedly refused to obey their orders during a driver's license check, sparking several days of rioting in a number of French cities.

The French Interior Ministry said that government and police buildings were burned and about 3,800 cars were set on fire. According to data from the Economy Ministry, nearly 250 bank offices, 200 general stores and about 10 shopping malls were looted. Special forces with helicopters and armed vehicles were deployed in several cities. A total of some 3,000 people were detained, including many juveniles.