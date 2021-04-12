UrduPoint.com
Firefighter Dies Responding To Fire At Plant In Russia's St. Petersburg- Emergency Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:13 PM

Firefighter Dies Responding to Fire at Plant in Russia's St. Petersburg- Emergency Service

A firefighter was killed while responding to a massive blaze that broke out at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, a spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) A firefighter was killed while responding to a massive blaze that broke out at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, a spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.

"The body of a deceased firefighter has been found," the spokesperson said, adding that the man was first listed as missing.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik that 40 people were evacuated from a four-story historic building. Two of them sustained burns.

