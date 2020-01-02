Firefighter killed in latest New Delhi factory blaze

A fireman battling a blaze at a New Delhi factory was killed Thursday after the building collapsed, officials said, in the third major fire in the Indian capital in less than a month

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :A fireman battling a blaze at a New Delhi factory was killed Thursday after the building collapsed, officials said, in the third major fire in the Indian capital in less than a month.

Eighteen others, 14 of them firefighters, were also injured in the fire that broke out at a battery factory in Peeragarhi district just before dawn on Thursday, Delhi Police said in a statement.

More than 150 firefighters had been called to battle the blaze, which saw flames of more than 10 metres (33 feet) shoot up into the sky, according to reports.