UrduPoint.com

Firefighters 1.6 Times More Likely To Die From Cancer Caused By Toxic Chemicals - Study

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Firefighters are far more likely to die from certain types of cancer, heart attacks and stroke than the general population because of their constant exposure to toxic chemicals, according to the results of a new study published by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) on Tuesday.

"A new study commissioned by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) and independently carried out by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), has found that firefighters' mortality rate from all cancers is 1.6 times higher than the general population. The same study also revealed that firefighters are dying from heart attack at five times the rate of the general public and almost at three times the rate from a stroke," UCLan said in a statement. commenting on the study.

According to the research, the main threat is posed by carcinogens such as benzene, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and toluene, which are released in fires.

"We already knew that fire contaminants were very likely causing cancer and other diseases in firefighters. Now, we have evidence that cements that belief and also shows that contaminants can impact their mental health. No firefighter should suffer unnecessarily and there is much more that fire services can be doing to reduce exposure to fire contaminants," FBU national officer Riccardo la Torre said.

Professor Anna Stec, who led the study, said that this research would bring to light the wide range of occupational hazards that firefighters face. In this regard, health monitoring and reducing exposure from contaminants at the workplace will be crucial in protecting firefighters, she added, as cited by UCLan in the statement.

