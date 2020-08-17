NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) A blaze hit the Indian parliament's annex building on Monday morning, and seven fire engines were involved in efforts to extinguish it, NDTV reported.

The fire hit the sixth floor of the building, and the damage was confined to one room.

"A call was received at 7.

30 AM [2:00 GMT] and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit. The fire has been brought under control," the Delhi Fire Service director, Atul Garg, said, as quoted by the channel.

The annex building houses parliamentary committees, medical and telecommunication centers, as well as conference halls.

The Indian legislature has been in recess due to COVID-19 since mid-March.