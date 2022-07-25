UrduPoint.com

Firefighters Battle California Wildfire As Heat Wave Grips Much Of US

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Firefighters battle California wildfire as heat wave grips much of US

California firefighters were making slow progress Monday battling a raging wildfire near Yosemite National Park that will force some residents to evacuate with "just the shirts on their back," officials said

Midpines, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :California firefighters were making slow progress Monday battling a raging wildfire near Yosemite National Park that will force some residents to evacuate with "just the shirts on their back," officials said.

The latest blaze -- which has already forced thousands to evacuate -- comes as much of the United States remain in the grip of a sweltering heat wave.

The Oak Fire in Mariposa County has burned 16,791 acres (6.795 hectares) and is so far 10 percent contained, Cal Fire, the state fire department, said Monday.

"What we're seeing on this fire is very indicative of what we've seen in fires throughout California, in the West over the last two years," Jon Heggie, a Cal Fire battalion chief, told CNN.

"These fires are burning with just such a velocity and intensity it makes it extremely challenging and extremely dangerous for both the public and the firefighters," Heggie said.

"It's moving so quickly it's not giving people a lot of time and they sometimes are just going to have to evacuate with just the shirts on their back," he said.

The Oak Fire has forced the evacuation of several thousand people so far, officials said, and the hot and dry conditions and steep, rugged terrain are complicating firefighting efforts.

More than 2,000 firefighters backed by 17 helicopters have been deployed against the Oak Fire, which broke out on Friday near the vast Yosemite National Park in central California.

Related Topics

Fire Heat Wave Progress United States

Recent Stories

Court adjourns reference against Mandviwala till A ..

Court adjourns reference against Mandviwala till Aug 28

1 minute ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open on Tuesday

Rawal Dam spillways to open on Tuesday

1 minute ago
 Two die in Khuzdar bike-car collision

Two die in Khuzdar bike-car collision

1 minute ago
 33 dead as Kenya bus plunges into river

33 dead as Kenya bus plunges into river

1 minute ago
 6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 59 criminals held, contraband seized

59 criminals held, contraband seized

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.