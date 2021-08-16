UrduPoint.com

Firefighters Battle Second Day Of Blazes Near Jerusalem

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:50 PM

Firefighters battle second day of blazes near Jerusalem

Fires tore through the hills west of Jerusalem for a second day on Monday as firefighters struggled to contain an expanding blaze, Israeli police and the fire service said

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Fires tore through the hills west of Jerusalem for a second day on Monday as firefighters struggled to contain an expanding blaze, Israeli police and the fire service said.

Police and local officials "began evacuating hundreds of families" from communities on the western outskirts of Jerusalem, police said in a statement.

Ten firefighting planes and a helicopter supported hundreds of firefighters, the National Fire and Rescue Authority said in a statement.

"The rate of fire progress is extremely fast," it said, adding that in some areas, firefighters were able to contain the blazes but not overcome them.

Fire and Rescue Commissioner Dedi Simchi announced he was calling all fire and rescue personnel to help battle the "huge" blaze.

The fires had broken out in the wooded hills east of Jerusalem on Sunday, sending acrid-smelling clouds of smoke that hung over the holy city and its iconic Dome of the Rock and forcing the evacuation of a psychiatric hospital.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze before strong winds sent flames racing through the trees again on Monday afternoon.

