UrduPoint.com

Firefighters Battling Major Blaze In New Mexico

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2022 | 07:30 AM

Firefighters Battling Major Blaze in New Mexico

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) A massive wildfire is spreading in the US state of New Mexico - over 97,000 acres have already been burnt, according to state fire officials.

"High wind speeds across the area caused rapid fire spread east toward Las Vegas and south across Gallinas Canyon yesterday. The wind-driven run exceeded predicted rates of spread, causing many changes in evacuation and road closure status. This dynamic situation will continue today," the fire managers of the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) said in a Saturday update on the Calf Canyon and Hermit's Peak fires.

The two fires merged into one blaze a week ago. Since then, the fires have burnt 97,064 acres and are 32 percent contained, according to fire officials.

In the past 24 hours, the fires have spread over 30,000 acres and 1,020 firefighters are now working on extinguishing the blazes.

According to US media reports, evacuation orders have been issued in parts of New Mexico.

Related Topics

Fire Road Santa Fe Las Vegas Mexico Media

Recent Stories

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

7 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

7 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

7 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

8 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

8 hours ago
 Police found body from house

Police found body from house

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.