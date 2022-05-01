Firefighters Battling Major Blaze in New Mexico

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) A massive wildfire is spreading in the US state of New Mexico - over 97,000 acres have already been burnt, according to state fire officials.

"High wind speeds across the area caused rapid fire spread east toward Las Vegas and south across Gallinas Canyon yesterday. The wind-driven run exceeded predicted rates of spread, causing many changes in evacuation and road closure status. This dynamic situation will continue today," the fire managers of the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) said in a Saturday update on the Calf Canyon and Hermit's Peak fires.

The two fires merged into one blaze a week ago. Since then, the fires have burnt 97,064 acres and are 32 percent contained, according to fire officials.

In the past 24 hours, the fires have spread over 30,000 acres and 1,020 firefighters are now working on extinguishing the blazes.

According to US media reports, evacuation orders have been issued in parts of New Mexico.