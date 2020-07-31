Firefighters Bring Major Wildfire in South-Western France Under Control - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) A massive wildfire that broke on Thursday evening in the French southwestern town of Anglet and burned over 247 acres of Chiberta forest, was taken under control by local firefighting service, France Bleu newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the media outlet, around 150 firefighters have been mobilized to extinguish the fire.

The extinguishing operation continues on Friday morning.

As a result, 15 people were intoxicated with smoke and hospitalized, 9 of which were police officers. Some 100 people were evacuated. The fire also damaged 11 residential buildings.

The media outlet reported that the situation was deteriorated by a strong wind. The source of the fire is abnormally high temperatures which have been observed in the southern and central France in recent days, it added.