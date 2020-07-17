Firefighters Continue Operations on Critically Damaged Warship in San Diego - US Navy

(@FahadShabbir)

Firefighters continue operations on the critically damaged 44,000 ton amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard, which is sinking to the floor of the San Diego port, the US Navy announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Firefighters continue operations on the critically damaged 44,000 ton amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard, which is sinking to the floor of the San Diego port, the US Navy announced on Thursday.

"As of 6:00 am Pacific time July 16, firefighting teams are on board Bonhomme Richard continuing operations," the Navy news Service (NNS) said. "Out of an abundance of caution the pier and ship were cleared of personnel due to an initial shift in the ship's list. Personnel are now pier side. We will continue to monitor as the ship settles."

The number of personnel treated for minor injuries stands at 63, comprising 40 sailors and 23 civilians, the NNS said.

"Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 has conducted more than 1,500 helicopter water bucket drops, which are cooling the super-structure and flight deck, enabling fire crews to get on board to fight the fire internally," NNS said.

The USS Bonhomme Richard is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, one of 11 on active service. Each ship is the core of a task force designed to project Marine Corps' forces using fixed-wing attack aircraft, combat helicopters and land troops.