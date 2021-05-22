UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firefighters Control Main Front Of Forest Fire Near Athens

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Firefighters control main front of forest fire near Athens

Hundreds of Greek firefighters battled a forest fire near Athens for a third day on Saturday, but brought the main front of the blaze under control as weather conditions improved

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Hundreds of Greek firefighters battled a forest fire near Athens for a third day on Saturday, but brought the main front of the blaze under control as weather conditions improved.

The fire, on the Geraneia mountain range, some 90 kilometres (55 miles) west of the capital, is "one of the biggest in the past 20 to 30 years, and has come early in the season," fire chief Stefanos Kolokouris told ANT1 television.

More than 270 firefighters, backed by 16 aircraft and by the army were fighting the blazes, the fire service said.

No injuries have been reported, but a number of houses have been damaged or destroyed and a dozen villages and hamlets have been evacuated.

Better weather conditions allowed firefighters to bring the main front of the outbreak under control late on Friday, but there remain "several active and scattered" blazes, Kolokouris said.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Army Athens TV

Recent Stories

Germany reclassifies Britain due to India strain, ..

35 seconds ago

272 development schemes chalked out for Southern P ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan reaffirms support to Kashmir cause; will ..

12 minutes ago

Some 300 People Get Food Poisoning in Northeastern ..

12 minutes ago

Armeena Khan receives certificate over public serv ..

18 minutes ago

2 robbers held in faisalabad

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.