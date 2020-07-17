UrduPoint.com
Firefighters Extinguish Fire Aboard US Warship In San Diego - Admiral

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Firefighters have extinguished all known fires aboard US Navy's amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard in the port of San Diego, Expeditionary Strike Group Commander Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck said in a statement.

"After four days of firefighting, all known fires have been extinguished aboard USS Bonhomme Richard," Sobeck said. "Our fire teams are investigating every space to verify the absence of fire. Until every space is checked and there are no active fires we will not be able to commence any official investigations."

Sobeck also said that neither the cause of the fire nor the extent of damage to the ship are known at this time.

"It is too early to make any predictions or promises of what the future of the ship will be. We cannot make any conclusions, until the investigation is complete," Sobeck said.

According to earlier reports, the vessel sustained critical damage and is sinking to the floor of the San Diego port. The fire left 63 people lightly injured, including 40 sailors and 23 civilians.

The USS Bonhomme Richard is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, one of 11 on active service. Each ship is the core of a task force designed to project Marine Corps' forces using fixed-wing attack aircraft, combat helicopters and land troops.

