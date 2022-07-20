UrduPoint.com

Firefighters Gain Upper Hand In Athens Suburbs Wildfire

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Firefighters gain upper hand in Athens suburbs wildfire

Greek firefighters on Wednesday gained the upper hand in a battle against a wildfire raging for a second day in mountainside suburbs north of Athens that had earlier forced hundreds of people to flee, an official said

Pallini, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Greek firefighters on Wednesday gained the upper hand in a battle against a wildfire raging for a second day in mountainside suburbs north of Athens that had earlier forced hundreds of people to flee, an official said.

"At the moment there is no active front...for the most part the fire is in decline," fire department spokesman Yiannis Artopios told reporters.

Nearly 500 firefighters, 120 vehicles, nine planes and 10 helicopters supported by army units had earlier battled to prevent the flames from causing further damage in the suburbs of Penteli, Pallini, Anthousa and Gerakas, home to some 90,000 people.

Greece has been so far spared the kind of scorching heatwave that has seen deadly wildfires destroy vast tracts of land in France, Portugal and Spain, but has instead faced gale-force winds.

Experts blame climate change for extreme weather events and warn that worse is yet to come.

Thirty people, including three firefighters, required medical attention for burns and breathing difficulties, the fire department said earlier.

Several buildings have sustained varying degrees of damage from the fire that broke out Tuesday, AFP images showed.

Citizen's Protection minister Takis Theodorikakos said his officers had since Tuesday helped evacuate nearly 700 people to safety, noting that some had refused to leave.

"The sky was red... we left without taking anything with us," a Pallini resident who lost his car and shed to the flames told ERT television.

"The civil protection authority was late in alerting us. The fire was scorching our backs, we left in the nick of time. Had we stayed another 30 seconds it would have burned us," he added.

The house next door was completely gutted, the man said.

Eleni Gerasimidou, a popular Greek comedian, was among those whose homes in Pallini were damaged.

"The house is no longer inhabitable...it has sustained massive damage," she told Alpha TV, pointing to the charred upper floor.

The father of Olympic pole vault Katerina Stefanidi, Yiorgos, told Alpha tv he and some neighbours had fought the flames "with spades and dirt" to save his home, without any help from the fire service.

- 'Faster than a car' - "The fire was racing faster than a car," he said.

Authorities warned residents to stay indoors and keep their windows shut.

With winds racing at over 100 kilometres (62 miles) per hour, smoke from the fire billowed as far as the island of Crete, hundreds of kilometres to the south, satellite imagery showed.

Residents say fires have struck the area three times in the last three decades.

Greek media reported that an 84-year-old man in Anthousa shot himself dead in despair over the fire.

The wildfires around Mount Penteli north of Athens were fanned overnight by strong winds that constantly changed direction.

Residents in several areas, a paediatric hospital and the national observatory at Athens were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

- 'Insane' - "It was insane, we did not know where to flee," an elderly resident of Anthousa told ERT.

"Embers were falling from the sky, I've never seen anything like it," he said.

Greece has set up a crisis cell and firefighters battled 117 wildfires in the country in the last 24 hours.

A force of 87 firefighters had earlier been dispatched against a blaze in the Peloponnese, a southern peninsula. Another fire broke out in Megara, west of Athens on Wednesday.

Athens has asked European countries to send firefighters. A squad from Romania helped tackle Tuesday's mountain fire.

A heatwave and wildfires last year destroyed 103,000 hectares (255,000 acres) and claimed three lives in Greece.

The country's worst fire disaster was in 2018 in the coastal suburb of Mati, claiming 102 lives, just a few kilometres from the area affected by Wednesday's blaze.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Fire Army France Vehicles Car Athens Man Spain Portugal Romania Greece 2018 Olympics Media TV From

Recent Stories

Man dies, three kids hurt as bus ran over car

Man dies, three kids hurt as bus ran over car

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister inaugurates Provincial Security Sec ..

Chief Minister inaugurates Provincial Security Secretariat

1 minute ago
 Chief Secretary orders swift vaccination in lumpy ..

Chief Secretary orders swift vaccination in lumpy skin disease-hit areas

1 minute ago
 PACF hands over a truckload of food items for quak ..

PACF hands over a truckload of food items for quake-hit Afghan people

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs receives high-level Omani Police & C ..

Dubai Customs receives high-level Omani Police & Customs delegation at Port of J ..

1 hour ago
 OIC and ICRC Discuss Cooperation

OIC and ICRC Discuss Cooperation

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.