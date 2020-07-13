UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firefighters Still Trying To Extinguish Fire Aboard US Warship At San Diego Naval Base

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:10 PM

Firefighters Still Trying to Extinguish Fire Aboard US Warship at San Diego Naval Base

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Firefighters are still trying to extinguish the fire aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, which is stationed at the US Naval Base in the US city of San Diego, the US Navy said on Monday.

"As of 2:00 a.m. [09:00 GMT] defensive operations continue on board USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)," the statement said.

According to the statement, two helicopters have also been engaged to help the firefighters.

San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell told CNN's Erica Hill on Sunday afternoon that USS Bonhomme Richard could continue to burn for days, "down to the water line." According to Stowell, there was an explosion on the warship as the personnel was being evacuated.

According to the navy's statement, the explosion occurred because of rising temperatures and pressure caused by the fire, but the exact cause of the explosion remains unknown. The fire started at around 8:30 a.m. local time (15:30 GMT) on Sunday.

There were a total of 160 sailors aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, which was going through a routine maintenance cycle when the fire started. The ship's total crew size is around 1,000. The Naval Surface Forces said that all sailors present onboard on Sunday have been evacuated and are accounted for.

Related Topics

Fire Water San Diego Sunday All

Recent Stories

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

10 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

35 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Attempt ..

35 minutes ago

Man set ablaze by his wife in Sialkot battles for ..

45 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y8p is the Ultimate Champion with its 48 MP ..

47 minutes ago

ADNOC wins Sustainability Manager Award for effort ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.