Open Menu

Firefighters Struggle To Control Sweden Amusement Park Blaze

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Firefighters struggle to control Sweden amusement park blaze

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Swedish rescue services said Tuesday they were still battling a major blaze at the country's largest amusement park, more than 24 hours after it broke out.

One person was still missing after the fire erupted on Monday at the Oceana water park that was still under construction at the Liseberg amusement park in the western city of Gothenburg.

Firefighters had indicated earlier on Tuesday that the blaze was under control but it flared up once again in the evening, a spokesman for the Gothenburg emergency services told SVT television channel.

The fire "resumed and we have alerted new units. As we were at the location, it was quickly discovered," the spokesman said, adding that there was no risk of it spreading.

Rescue services had earlier warned that efforts to completely douse the fire were being hampered by the risk of a building collapse.

There was still no sign of the missing person.

"We have searched the spaces we can access, which we consider safe .

.. (and) we have not been able to find anyone," Per Nyqvist of the Gothenburg rescue services told a press conference.

Nyqvist said the fire likely began in one of the water attractions outside the main building and then spread "throughout the building."

Images from Monday showed exploding fireballs, as flames and several blasts tore up a water slide and a pall of black smoke rose over the city.

Niklas Sparw, head of building operations at construction company NCC, said Tuesday it was too early to speculate on the cause of the fire.

"With respect for the fact that it is an exceptional event, we need a proper investigation before we speculate on what happened," Sparw told reporters.

Police said an investigation into gross negligence and workplace offences had been opened.

According to police, 16 people sought treatment for minor injuries but none needed to be admitted to hospital.

Related Topics

Fire Police Water Company Event TV From

Recent Stories

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assa ..

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns

9 hours ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

9 hours ago
 CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross trag ..

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

9 hours ago
 Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

9 hours ago
 Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

9 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

9 hours ago
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

10 hours ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

10 hours ago
 SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

10 hours ago
 Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homelan ..

Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief

10 hours ago
 ECP orders re-polling in six polling stations for ..

ECP orders re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43

10 hours ago
 Pursuit of poverty eradication should be shared po ..

Pursuit of poverty eradication should be shared political agenda: Chairman NRSP

10 hours ago

More Stories From World