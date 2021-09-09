Firefighters Tackling Massive Blaze in Western England for Hours on End

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The fire service of the Hereford and Worcester County reported on Wednesday that its crews were fighting a massive fire in the town of Kidderminster in the west of England.

The service was alerted to the blaze at 2:51 p.m. (13:51 GMT). Police and ambulance also arrived at the site.

"Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a large fire in Park Street, Kidderminster," the statement read.

People living nearby were evacuated and asked not to come back home until morning. Other residents of Kidderminster were strongly recommended not to open windows and doors.

The firefighting operation is expected to proceed overnight.