UrduPoint.com

Firefighters Try To Stop Greek Island Blaze From Reaching Forest

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 01:59 PM

Firefighters try to stop Greek island blaze from reaching forest

Firefighters tried Monday to prevent fires from reaching key communities and a thick forest that could fuel an inferno that one official said has destroyed hundreds of homes in seven days on the Greek island of Evia

Pefki (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Firefighters tried Monday to prevent fires from reaching key communities and a thick forest that could fuel an inferno that one official said has destroyed hundreds of homes in seven days on the Greek island of Evia.

If most of nearly two weeks of fires had stabilised or receded in other parts of Greece, the ones on rugged and forested Evia were the most worrying and created apocalyptic scenes.

Firefighters were putting the priority on saving the villages of Kamatriades and Galatsades on Monday because "if the fire passes through there, it will end up in a thick forest that will be difficult to extinguish," firefighters told the Greek news agency ANA.

After the fire laid siege to one village after another on the north of the island, firefighters also toiled until dawn to quench flames at Monokarya in order to protect the town of Istiaia, all without the help of water-dousing aircraft, ANA reported.

Thick and suffocating smoke on Monday also enveloped the coastal region of Pefki, where hundreds of villagers had been evacuated by sea, while others regrouped, an AFP reporting team said.

Greece and neighbouring Turkey have been battling the devastating fires for nearly two weeks as the region suffers its worst heatwave in decades. Two people have been confirmed dead in Greece and eight in Turkey, while dozens have been hospitalised.

While rain brought some respite from the blazes in Turkey over the weekend, Greece continued to suffer from an intense heatwave that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said should show even doubters the hard reality of climate change.

On Sunday Civil protection deputy minister Nikos Hardalias warned of "another difficult night" ahead, saying that strong winds were pushing a fire front towards beach villages on Evia, northeast of Athens.

Among 650 firefighters deployed on the island, Greece's second biggest after Crete, were 250 from Serbia and Romania, supported by 11 planes and helicopters dousing flames with water during the day, according to the Greek firefighting services.

But the air support faced "serious difficulties" because of turbulence, thick smoke and limited visibility, Hardalias said.

Giorgos Kelaitzidis, Evia's deputy governor, echoed many when he blasted the "insufficient forces" to fight the fires while "the situation is critical" on the island.

He said at least 35,000 hectares of land and hundreds of homes have been burned.

Hundreds of people have already fled the island and another 349 were taken to safety early on Sunday, the coast guard said.

In Pefki village, young people carried older people over the sand on to a ferry.

Elsewhere, villagers joined in the battle against the flames, helping firefighters.

"We are in the hands of God," 26-year-old Evia resident Yannis Selimis told AFP. "The state is absent. If people leave, the villages will burn for sure." The situation looked better elsewhere, with officials saying that fires in the southwestern Peloponnese region and in a suburb north of Athens had abated. A fire on Crete was brought under control.

But Hardalias warned the risk of fires resurging was heightened.

Some 300 firefighters remained mobilised on the Peleponnese and rescue teams on Monday still fought flames at the foot of Mount Parnes, 30 kilometres (17 miles) north of Athens. These included units from Israel as well as Cyprus and France.

From July 29 to August 7, 56,655 hectares (140,000 acres) were burnt in Greece, according to the European Forest Fire Information System. The average area burnt over the same period between 2008 and 2020 was 1,700 hectares.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Prime Minister Governor Israel Water Turkey France Young Athens Same Romania Serbia Cyprus Greece July August Sunday 2020 God All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan witnesses slow decline in COVID-19 cases

Pakistan witnesses slow decline in COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Six profiteers held in Sargodha

Six profiteers held in Sargodha

9 seconds ago
 Chinese mainland reports 94 new locally transmitte ..

Chinese mainland reports 94 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

29 seconds ago
 Chemicals, pharmaceutical products' exports witnes ..

Chemicals, pharmaceutical products' exports witness 13.94% increase

31 seconds ago
 Typhoon Lupit makes landfall on western Japan

Typhoon Lupit makes landfall on western Japan

33 seconds ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.30 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.30 a barrel Friday

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.