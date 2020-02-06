UrduPoint.com
Firepower Of Armata Tank Superior To Other Russian, Foreign Competitors -Developer

Firepower of Armata Tank Superior to Other Russian, Foreign Competitors -Developer

LUCKNOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The firepower of Russia's advanced T-14 Armata tank is considerably superior to other similar Russia-made tanks and its foreign analogs, a spokesman for the Uralvagonzavod concern, the hardware's designer, told Sputnik on Thursday, during the Defexpo India 2020 exhibition.

Uralvagonzavod is part of the Russian state corporation Rostec.

"Development of a gun for the T-14 tank was successfully completed by one of the enterprises of the Uralvagonzavod. The new gun-ammunition system provides the T-14 tank with firepower significantly exceeding that of [other] modern Russian and foreign tanks," the spokesman said.

The T-14 is the world's only post-war third-generation tank. Armata tanks are designed for fighting an enemy in close proximity and supporting ground force offensives.

Defexpo 2020 began on Wednesday in Lucknow, the capital of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and is set to run until Sunday. The exhibition is held in India once every two years and is organized by the country's defense ministry and the Confederation of Indian Industry a non-government, non-profit industry association. Defexpo is one of the largest exhibitions in the arms industry. Russia's Rostec is set to present more than 500 pieces of military equipment at the exhibition.

More Stories From World

