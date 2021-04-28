UrduPoint.com
Fires A Chronic Threat To Iraqi Lives, Property

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:19 PM

Worn-out fuses, tangled wiring criss-crossing illegal buildings, poor construction and generators exposed to extreme heat have become a potent recipe in Iraq for frequent deadly and destructive blazes

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Worn-out fuses, tangled wiring criss-crossing illegal buildings, poor construction and generators exposed to extreme heat have become a potent recipe in Iraq for frequent deadly and destructive blazes.

Between January and March alone, the interior ministry recorded 7,000 fires, the deadliest of which erupted on Sunday in a Covid-19 hospital in Baghdad.

Eighty-two people died and over 100 others were injured in the inferno, which sparked shock and outrage in the country.

Baghdad, a sprawling metropolis of 10 million people, has the tragic distinction of being the Iraqi city hit by the most fires every year.

Major General Jawdat Abderrahman, spokesman for the Iraqi civil defence, said "40 percent of the fires in Iraq occur in Baghdad", with 2,800 just since the start of 2021.

In Iraqi cities, urban chaos reigns.

New shopping centres are thrown up haphazardly, and around one in 10 people live in informal neighbourhoods with ad hoc connections to water and electricity networks.

"The majority of buildings are not up to standard and thousands do not even have building permits," civil defense head Major General Kazem Buhan told AFP.

