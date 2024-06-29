Fires Erupt Near Athens As Greece Battles Intense Wildfire Season
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A wildfire ignited Saturday afternoon in a forest area north of Athens, amid heightened fire risk across six Greek regions.
At least forty wildfires have erupted since dawn across the country with wind speeds exceeding 100 kilometres (62 miles) per hour, according to fire brigade sources.
"In general, the conditions that prevail are difficult and dangerous," Fire Department spokesperson Vasilis Vathrakogiannis told an emergency press briefing on Saturday.
Accustomed to scorching summers, Greece faces a tough wildfire season after its warmest winter and earliest heatwave on record, with temperatures hitting 44°C (111°F).
Strong winds and numerous high-voltage pylons in the area of Mount Parnitha -- known as "the lungs of Athens" -- are impeding the use of firefighting aircraft.
Reinforcements from the regions of Thessaly, Epirus, and Central Macedonia, as well as volunteer firefighters, are helping to tackle the forest fires.
The winds have carried smoke into the centre of Athens while a message was sent to people in nearby areas via the emergency number 112 to be on standby due to the fire.
"There is no longer an active front at the fire that started in Katsimidi, Parnitha but the fight is not yet over even though the situation has improved," Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias said in a statement Saturday evening.
The Fire Danger Forecast Map issued for Sunday by the Civil Protection Ministry predicts a very high risk of fire (category 4) for Attica, the Peloponnese, Crete, the North and South Aegean Regions, and Central Greece.
Another fire started about 20 kilometres northwest of Athens in the area of Lakka Katsari on Saturday afternoon, while authorities successfully controlled a fire in the southeastern town of Keratea, which had led to the evacuation of two villages.
Last year, a fierce two-week heatwave was followed by devastating wildfires in which 20 people died.
The flames consumed nearly 175,000 hectares (432,000 acres) of forest and farmland, according to the National Observatory of Athens.
Recent Stories
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win
Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix
More Stories From World
-
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA1 hour ago
-
Russian attack on south Ukraine town kills six: local governor2 hours ago
-
Clashes erupt as far-right AfD states aim to govern Germany3 hours ago
-
Switzerland v Italy Euro 2024 starting line-ups4 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Bad Homburg Open result4 hours ago
-
Tennis: Eastbourne International WTA result4 hours ago
-
Ducati's Bagnaia wins Dutch MotoGP sprint4 hours ago
-
India win toss and bat in T20 World Cup final4 hours ago
-
UN urged to intervene as human rights crisis worsens in occupied territory5 hours ago
-
Fighting for third day in north Gaza as thousands displaced6 hours ago
-
Police officer wounded, 'attacker' killed in front of Israeli embassy in Belgrade: Minister6 hours ago
-
Tense France goes to polls as far-right scents power6 hours ago