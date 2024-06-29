Open Menu

Fires Erupt Near Athens As Greece Battles Intense Wildfire Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Fires erupt near Athens as Greece battles intense wildfire season

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A wildfire ignited Saturday afternoon in a forest area north of Athens, amid heightened fire risk across six Greek regions.

At least forty wildfires have erupted since dawn across the country with wind speeds exceeding 100 kilometres (62 miles) per hour, according to fire brigade sources.

"In general, the conditions that prevail are difficult and dangerous," Fire Department spokesperson Vasilis Vathrakogiannis told an emergency press briefing on Saturday.

Accustomed to scorching summers, Greece faces a tough wildfire season after its warmest winter and earliest heatwave on record, with temperatures hitting 44°C (111°F).

Strong winds and numerous high-voltage pylons in the area of Mount Parnitha -- known as "the lungs of Athens" -- are impeding the use of firefighting aircraft.

Reinforcements from the regions of Thessaly, Epirus, and Central Macedonia, as well as volunteer firefighters, are helping to tackle the forest fires.

The winds have carried smoke into the centre of Athens while a message was sent to people in nearby areas via the emergency number 112 to be on standby due to the fire.

"There is no longer an active front at the fire that started in Katsimidi, Parnitha but the fight is not yet over even though the situation has improved," Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias said in a statement Saturday evening.

The Fire Danger Forecast Map issued for Sunday by the Civil Protection Ministry predicts a very high risk of fire (category 4) for Attica, the Peloponnese, Crete, the North and South Aegean Regions, and Central Greece.

Another fire started about 20 kilometres northwest of Athens in the area of Lakka Katsari on Saturday afternoon, while authorities successfully controlled a fire in the southeastern town of Keratea, which had led to the evacuation of two villages.

Last year, a fierce two-week heatwave was followed by devastating wildfires in which 20 people died.

The flames consumed nearly 175,000 hectares (432,000 acres) of forest and farmland, according to the National Observatory of Athens.

Related Topics

Fire Died Athens Macedonia Greece Sunday From

Recent Stories

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

41 minutes ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

48 minutes ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

1 hour ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

1 hour ago
 Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

1 hour ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

1 hour ago
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

2 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

2 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

2 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

2 hours ago
 Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win

Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win

2 hours ago
 Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand ..

Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix

2 hours ago

More Stories From World