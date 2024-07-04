Fires In Brazil's Pantanal Push Wetlands Community To Limit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Ladario, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) A riverside community in Brazil's Pantanal wetlands narrowly escaped raging wildfires last month, but some say the record-setting blazes -- still burning nearby -- are compounding threats to their way of life.
"The river was the only thing separating us from the flames. On the other side, the fire devastated everything," said Virginia Paes, a local leader in the Baia Negra Environmental Protection Area (APA), where 28 families live.
Four years ago, similar fires blazed through the 5,400-hectare (13,300-acre) preserve along the Paraguay River, in southwest Brazil's Mato Grosso do Sul state.
"We were just trying to recover from the 2020 fire, which devastated our Pantanal. We had not fully recovered and now we are facing this again," Paes, a volunteer firefighter and president of the APA's Association of Women Producers, told AFP.
Though homes and lives were spared, the 53-year-old said, dense smoke from the fires made breathing and daily routines difficult.
This year's fires set January-June records in the Pantanal, a massive area of tropical wetlands that is home to millions of caimans, parrots, giant otters and the world's highest density of jaguars.
The Baia Negra APA, just outside the border city of Corumba and neighboring Ladario, is the first created in the biodiversity-rich Pantanal allowing for sustainable resource exploitation.
The population there lives off fishing, craft-making, and a robust eco-tourism industry, among other jobs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
More Stories From World
-
History-maker Cavendish eclipses Merckx with 35th Tour de France stage win20 minutes ago
-
Messi a doubt for Argentina ahead of Copa quarter-final1 hour ago
-
Sinner, Alcaraz move on at Wimbledon as Osaka slumps on Centre Court return1 hour ago
-
Hurricane Beryl hammers Jamaica on path to Caymans, Mexico2 hours ago
-
Thousands told to flee raging California wildfire2 hours ago
-
White House denies NYT report that Biden weighing pulling out of presidential race3 hours ago
-
French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged 1018 hours ago
-
Hurricane Beryl bears down on Jamaica9 hours ago
-
White House denies NYT report that Biden weighing pulling out of presidential race10 hours ago
-
Biden 'absolutely not' withdrawing from race: spokeswoman10 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 3 results - 2nd update10 hours ago
-
History-maker Cavendish eclipses Merckx with 35th Tour de France stage win10 hours ago