Fires in Eastern Algeria Kill 26 People - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Twenty-six people died as a result of fires that broke out in the east of Algeria due to abnormal heat, Algerian media reported on Wednesday, citing the country's civil defense service.

Eight people died in a passenger bus after the flames of a fire raging in the forest near the northeastern Algerian city of Annaba spread to the vehicle, Algerian newspaper en-Nahar said.

According to the report, eight provinces in the north and east of Algeria are currently covered by fires. The Algerian army is using helicopters in an attempt to put out the rapidly spreading fires.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Last year, forest fires engulfed the highlands in the northeast of Algeria, killing 69 people.