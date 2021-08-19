Fires in Northern Morocco Taken Under Control - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Forest blazes in the Chefchaouen region of Morocco, which destroyed 1,100 hectares (2,718 acres), were taken under control, Fouad Assali, the head of the National Center for Forest Climate Risk Management, said.

"The fire, which broke out at 2:30 p.m.

(13:30 GMT) on Saturday in the Sougna forest is currently under control," Assali stated on Wednesday as quoted by the Moroccan news Agency.

Units of special forces are still remaining on the site to fully control the fires, with over 520 elements from different departments as well as four Canadair planes and four Turbo planes engaged in extinguishing the fires.

Scorching temperatures have caused fires in many Mediterranean countries this summer, including Greece, Italy, Algeria, Spain, Turkey and Morocco.