Fires Near Athens Under Control As New Blazes Rage In Greece
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Forest fires that raged near Athens over the weekend have been brought under control, firefighters said Monday, but fresh blazes sprang up elsewhere as authorities warned of a difficult fire season ahead.
Fanned by strong winds of up to 70 kilometres (43 miles) per hour and dry conditions, two fires broke out Sunday in the seaside resort of Keratea, east of Athens, and the wooded suburb of Stamata.
Authorities evacuated residents and a 45-year-old man died of cardiac arrest while trying to flee the flames in Stamata, police said.
The flames destroyed several houses and cars.
By Monday, firefighters had brought most of the flames under control, said fire department spokesperson Vasilis Vathrakogiannis.
"The fires were contained by firefighters, supported on Sunday by water bombers and helicopters, who fought in very dangerous conditions," he said.
He added that the easing of the winds had helped control most of the fires across the country.
A wildfire that ignited Saturday afternoon in the area of Mount Parnitha -- known as "the lungs of Athens" -- was brought under control Saturday evening with the help of reinforcements from other regions as well as volunteer firefighters.
But more fires were igniting, with the Greek fire brigade recording 52 new blazes on Monday.
The worst of the fires was raging on the Aegean island of Chios, where 142 firefighters, seven planes and three helicopters were deployed to try put out the flames, Vathrakogiannis said.
Two firefighters were lightly injured in the operation, he added.
On the island of Kos, popular with foreign tourists, more than 100 firefighters and eight aircraft were deployed to battle another blaze.
Authorities there called on residents and visitors to evacuate several areas threatened by flames.
The island's mayor, Theodosis Nikitaras, said on Facebook that public buildings could accommodate residents and visitors fleeing the fires.
Greece, a tourist hotspot, faces a tough wildfire season after its warmest winter and earliest heatwave on record, with temperatures hitting 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) in June.
Praising the fire service's work, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the Mount Parnitha and Stamata blazes had burnt fewer than 100 hectares (247 acres).
But he warned that the Mediterranean country had "now entered the heart of the fire season", calling on Greeks to do their bit to prevent blazes.
"The fight against fires will continue... it will certainly not be won without the help of citizens," Mitsotakis told a cabinet meeting.
Scientists warn that fossil fuel emissions caused by humans are worsening the length and intensity of heatwaves around the world.
Rising temperatures are leading to extended wildfire seasons and increasing the area burnt by the blazes, according to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab
Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..
Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion
Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian
Greek fires near Athens brought under control: firefighters
CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detain ..
More Stories From World
-
Supreme Court says Trump has some immunity, further delaying trial11 minutes ago
-
Dozens hurt as turbulence prompts flight diversion to Brazil21 minutes ago
-
Brazil's Amazon sees worst 6 months of wildfires in 20 years51 minutes ago
-
CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detainees1 hour ago
-
Brazil's Amazon saw worst 6 months of wildfires in 20 yrs: official1 hour ago
-
Brazil's Amazon saw worst 6 months of wildfires in 20 yrs: official2 hours ago
-
Powerful Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean islands2 hours ago
-
2023 cyclone Freddy longest on record at 36 days: UN2 hours ago
-
Nigeria weekend suicide bomb attack toll climbs to 328 hours ago
-
'War keeps following us': Sudanese flee again as frontline moves south8 hours ago
-
Turbulence injuries prompts emergency landing in Brazil9 hours ago
-
Portugal v Slovenia Euro 2024 starting line-ups9 hours ago