Fires, Tear Gas As Argentine Police Clash With Protesters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Hundreds of security force members fired tear gas and water cannon Wednesday at rioting demonstrators protesting in Buenos Aires Wednesday against proposed economic reforms.
Two cars were set ablaze as the demonstration outside Congress turned violent while Argentine lawmakers debated a swath of liberalizing reforms proposed by budget-slashing President Javier Milei.
Scuffles first broke out when protesters tried to bypass a system of fences set up between them and Congress, with demonstrators lobbing stones at officers who used pepper spray against them.
Seven people, including five lawmakers among the protesters, were treated at hospital after being pepper sprayed, according to the health ministry.
Dozens of others received medical attention at the scene.
Later, as night fell, thick blocks of shield-bearing officers and others on motorbikes pushed back the protesters, who overturned two cars -- one of which belonged to a local media organization -- and set them on fire.
At least 10 people were arrested and nine police officers were injured, a spokesman for the Ministry of Security told AFP.
The office of the president on X denounced "the terrorist groups that with sticks, stones and even grenades, tried to perpetrate a coup d'état."
Inside Congress, meanwhile, senators debated what remains of Milei's flagship reform bill -- rejected in its original form and approved with major changes by the lower house Chamber of Deputies in April.
UK's Labour pitches for power with promise of growth
China Premier Li starts New Zealand, Australia visits
Celtics on brink of NBA title after 106-99 win over Mavericks
Germany braced for Euro 2024 kick-off with France, England the favourites
Pakistan urges Int'l law enforcement to address issue of missing persons, including those in IIOJK
Celtics beat Mavericks 106-99 to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals
Pulisic, Turner rescue US in 1-1 draw with Brazil
'Hurricane hunters:' calm science pilots in eye of the storm
Scotland relying on joker McGinn to be Euros ace
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins 1500m for sixth European gold