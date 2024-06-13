Fires, Teargas As Argentine Police Clash With Protesters
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Hundreds of security forces fired teargas and water cannon at rioting demonstrators in Buenos Aires who were protesting Wednesday against proposed economic reforms, according to AFP reporters.
Two cars were set alight by the angry protesters as the demonstration turned violent while Argentine lawmakers debated a swath of liberalizing reforms proposed by budget-slashing President Javier Milei.
Scuffles first broke out when protesters tried to bypass a system of fences set up between them and Congress, with demonstrators lobbing stones at officers who pepper sprayed them.
Observers and opposition MPs said dozens of demonstrators and a handful of lawmakers received medical attention.
Later, as night fell, thick blocks of shield-bearing officers and others on motorbikes pushed back the protesters, who overturned and set alight two cars -- one of which belonged to a local media organization.
At least five opposition lawmakers in the crowd were "hospitalized," legislator Cecilia Moreau told AFP.
At least 40 people were treated at the scene after being pepper sprayed, the Association Against Institutional Violence, a non-governmental organization, told AFP.
