Firework-Triggered Explosions Kill 3 People in Northern China - Police

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Three people were killed and several injured by explosions caused by fireworks and firecrackers in the city of Tianjin in northern China, local police said on Wednesday.

According to the police report, the explosions occurred in two apartment buildings in the Hedong District around 08:10 p.m. local time (12:10 GMT).

"As a result (of the explosions) three people died, several were injured (mostly mildly), and some apartments were damaged," the police stated.

Law enforcement, rescue and fire services quickly arrived at the site and evacuated the residents, the police added.

The police arrested the suspect in the case, a 46-year-old man surnamed Ma who used the fireworks and the firecrackers, the statement said.