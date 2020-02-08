UrduPoint.com
Fireworks Explosion At Religious Procession In India Leaves Several Dead - Reports

Sumaira FH 16 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 06:40 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) A large explosion of fireworks on during a religious procession in India's northern state of Punjab has claimed several lives on Saturday, with conflicting reports on the exact number of casualties reported by the media.

According to news channel NDTV quoting eyewitnesses, a Sikh religious festivity went awry in the Tarn Taran district when sparks from firecrackers landed on a large pile of fireworks.

Estimates have varied on the exact number of deaths, with some Indian media outlets reporting three casualties while others as many as 15.

Local police and health services have yet to release any official statements.

