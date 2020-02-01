Fireworks Factory Blast Kills 5 People in Indian State of Uttar Pradesh - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) A blast inside a fireworks factory claimed the lives of five people in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, media reported, citing local police.

The incident occurred in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, located near the capital of New Delhi, according to the India Today newspaper.

The factory building's roof collapsed following the blast, the newspaper reported. The company had the license to manufacture fireworks, the media outlet continued, adding that the owner was among the victims.