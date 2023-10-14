Fireworks light up sky of King Abdullah economic city on 1st Day of LIV Golf

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Fireworks lit up the sky of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) Friday, the first day of competitions of the star-studded LIV Golf Jeddah.

The event saw a large attendance of local residents and visitors, expressing their admiration for the global tournament that attracts 48 world-class golf players. The event is taking place at KAEC’s Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.