Open Menu

Fireworks Light Up Sky Of King Abdullah Economic City On 1st Day Of LIV Golf

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Fireworks light up sky of King Abdullah economic city on 1st Day of LIV Golf

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Fireworks lit up the sky of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) Friday, the first day of competitions of the star-studded LIV Golf Jeddah.

The event saw a large attendance of local residents and visitors, expressing their admiration for the global tournament that attracts 48 world-class golf players. The event is taking place at KAEC’s Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Related Topics

Jeddah Event

Recent Stories

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance M ..

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governo ..

15 minutes ago
 PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for ..

PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for clash with India today

30 minutes ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launch ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform

46 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

1 hour ago
DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to loc ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World