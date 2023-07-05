Fireworks Preparations in Northeastern Texas Kill One, Injure Four People - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) One person was killed, and four more were injured in an accidental explosion of fireworks at fireworks explosion in the city of Gilmer in northeastern Texas, the Upshur County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

"The incident involved fireworks explosions and other volatile incendiaries.

One person is deceased at the location, and four others are confirmed injured," CNN quoted the sheriff's office's statement as saying.

The police responded to a "major fire" at the Firehouse 9 Farm venue in Gilmer around 10:30 a.m. local time (15:30 GMT). The police believe it was an incident during the preparation of fireworks for a Fourth of July event, as there was no indication of "foul play."

The Texas State Fire Marshal's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were investigating the incident, according to the statement.