Thailand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) With tens of thousands of tourists and local residents gathering on the beach and enjoying the festive vibes, a spectacular fireworks display lit up the night sky in Pattaya on Friday.

Located in Thailand's Chonburi province, about 150 kilometers from Bangkok, Pattaya is well known for its beach resort and vibrant atmosphere. As one of the most anticipated events, the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival is held at the end of November every year, setting the stage for an exciting year-end season.

This year's festival was scheduled to run from Friday until Saturday at Pattaya Beach, with five pyrotechnic shows from Malaysia, Singapore, Serbia, China, and the Philippines on display. The five rounds of stunning fireworks incorporated with light, color, and sound techniques started at 7.

45 p.m. local time and were displayed over two hours a day.

Rachel Park, a 25-year-old from South Korea, made a special trip to Pattaya with her friends for the fireworks show.

"We came to the beach at 5 p.m. to find the best viewing spot. This is our first time to see the fireworks displaying above the sea, and the fireworks have ignited people's enthusiasm," said Park.

Poramet Ngampichet, Pattaya City mayor, said the festival would not only showcase the unique and artistic fireworks of each participating country, but also feature live music, cultural performances, and food stalls to create a festive atmosphere.

The two-day spectacle would spur the local economy, drive integrated tourism and enhance the image of Pattaya, with 400,000 people expected to enjoy the fireworks display and lively vibe of the city, said the official.