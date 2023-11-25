Open Menu

Fireworks Show Held In Thailand's Beach Resort Pattaya To Promote Tourism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Fireworks show held in Thailand's beach resort Pattaya to promote tourism

Thailand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) With tens of thousands of tourists and local residents gathering on the beach and enjoying the festive vibes, a spectacular fireworks display lit up the night sky in Pattaya on Friday.

Located in Thailand's Chonburi province, about 150 kilometers from Bangkok, Pattaya is well known for its beach resort and vibrant atmosphere. As one of the most anticipated events, the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival is held at the end of November every year, setting the stage for an exciting year-end season.

This year's festival was scheduled to run from Friday until Saturday at Pattaya Beach, with five pyrotechnic shows from Malaysia, Singapore, Serbia, China, and the Philippines on display. The five rounds of stunning fireworks incorporated with light, color, and sound techniques started at 7.

45 p.m. local time and were displayed over two hours a day.

Rachel Park, a 25-year-old from South Korea, made a special trip to Pattaya with her friends for the fireworks show.

"We came to the beach at 5 p.m. to find the best viewing spot. This is our first time to see the fireworks displaying above the sea, and the fireworks have ignited people's enthusiasm," said Park.

Poramet Ngampichet, Pattaya City mayor, said the festival would not only showcase the unique and artistic fireworks of each participating country, but also feature live music, cultural performances, and food stalls to create a festive atmosphere.

The two-day spectacle would spur the local economy, drive integrated tourism and enhance the image of Pattaya, with 400,000 people expected to enjoy the fireworks display and lively vibe of the city, said the official.

Related Topics

Thailand Music China Singapore Bangkok South Korea Serbia Philippines Malaysia November From Best P

Recent Stories

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

5 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

14 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

14 hours ago
Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

14 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

14 hours ago
 Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European ..

Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European populist right: analysts

15 hours ago
 32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

15 hours ago
 Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishnes ..

Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishness

14 hours ago
 DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

15 hours ago

More Stories From World