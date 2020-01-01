UrduPoint.com
Fireworks, Smoke And Tear Gas Start New Decade With A Bang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 10:40 AM

A packed Times Square in New York was set for its annual New Year's ball drop after crisis-marred celebrations in other countries ended a year of worldwide upheaval that saw strike-hit Paris welcome the new decade with fireworks, and London's Big Ben ring out after a long restoration

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :A packed Times Square in New York was set for its annual New Year's ball drop after crisis-marred celebrations in other countries ended a year of worldwide upheaval that saw strike-hit Paris welcome the new decade with fireworks, and London's Big Ben ring out after a long restoration.

Billions around the world cheered in 2020 after a tumultuous year dominated by demonstrations calling for political revolt and action on climate change.

"I'm not particularly optimistic about the future," 29-year-old Natalie Reinhart told AFP ahead of New York's midnight celebration.

"I don't think anybody thinks the world is in a good place, and I think that's one of the defining things of the decade," she said.

"There's a sort of overt pessimism. Even our pop songs are sad." Performers in Times Square pulled through nonetheless, as artists including feminist rocker Alanis Morissette took the stage ahead of a highly anticipated performance by K-pop sensation BTS.

Chile saw thousands of demonstrators gather at Santiago's Plaza Italia -- the epicenter of protests against President Sebastian Pinera's right-wing government since October -- to celebrate a "New Year with Dignity." One of the world's biggest New Year festivals took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with an estimated three million revelers.

Most of them wore white as they listened to concerts and watched a traditional fireworks show at Copacabana Beach.

In the French capital, tens of thousands gathered on the Champs-Elysees, despite a gruelling transport strike that has spelt weeks of misery for commuters.

They came on foot, by bike, taxi -- and a few by Metro -- to ring in the new decade as a dazzling light show lit up the Arc de Triomphe.

In the British capital, thousands of revellers lined the Thames to watch fireworks fired from the London Eye for the last new year before Brexit.

Big Ben rang out 12 times after the bell had fallen mostly silent because of renovation work in 2019.

It followed a year of political wrangling that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May and culminated in Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledging to leave the European Union on January 31.

While US-Iran tensions rose again in the middle East, fireworks exploded in Dubai around the Burj al-Khalifah, the world's tallest building.

In Abidjan, Ivory Coast, pyrotechnics reflected off the waters of the Ebrie lagooon.

Smoke-choked Sydney ushered in the New Year with an enormous pyrotechnics display, but celebrations were overshadowed by calls to cancel the fireworks while devastating bushfires raged across the country.

Toxic smoke haze has shrouded Sydney for weeks and a petition to cancel the event out of respect for fire victims attracted more than 280,000 signatures.

But the show did go on. More than 100,000 fireworks lit up the skyline for the hundreds of thousands of spectators thronging the city centre.

