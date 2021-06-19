Fireworks Warehouse Supposedly Burning in Moscow

An unidentified building, believed to be a fireworks warehouse, is burning near Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) An unidentified building, believed to be a fireworks warehouse, is burning near Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Loud bangs, which sound like exploding fireworks, can be heard miles away from the place of the incident.

Black smoke rises above the burning building and can be observed from different parts of Moscow.

According to emergency services, the alert was received at 5:36 p.m. local time (14:36 GMT). Firefighters are now working on the scene, and specialists are clarifying what caused the fire.