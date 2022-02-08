First 100 US Soldiers Arrive in Romania as Part of Additional Troops in Eastern Europe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The first 100 US soldiers have already arrived in Romania as part of the deployment of additional US troops in Eastern Europe amid increasing tensions with Russia over Ukraine, Romanian Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the month, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced Washington's decision to temporarily deploy additional US troops in Eastern Europe. Kirby said that a 1,000-member squadron would be moved from Germany to Romania and join 900 US soldiers already in the country.

"Over 100 US soldiers have already arrived, these are specialists preparing the deployment of the military, they are already in Romania. Logistically, we have been ready for this for a long time," Dincu told Romania's Digi 24 broadcaster.

According to the Romanian defense minister, the soldiers are expected to prepare the ground for the deployment of the remaining US military who will arrive in the country within a few days.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia has insisted that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is not excluding that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at concealing Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.