UrduPoint.com

First 149 Afghan Refugees Arrive In North Macedonia - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 10:10 AM

First 149 Afghan Refugees Arrive in North Macedonia - Foreign Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The first group of Afghan refugees of 149 people was brought overnight to Tuesday to North Macedonia by plane through Georgia, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said during a briefing at the airport.

The North Macedonian cabinet announced on August 16 its readiness to receive about 200 Afghan citizens by agreement with the United States and NATO. The next day, the quota was increased to 450 people. However, on August 20, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev named the figure of 650 Afghans and then explained that they would receive visas for three months, before processing documents for sending to the United States.

The government of North Macedonia on August 25 again increased the number of refugees from Afghanistan, whom it is ready to accept on its territory, to 780 people.

"The first group of 149 Afghan citizens whom the state expressed its readiness to provide with temporary asylum arrived today. These are employees of international organizations such as the Open Government Partnership, of which the Republic of North Macedonia is a member, Transparency International, the World Economic Forum, and other partner international organizations, with whom we or our allies have worked for these 20 years in Afghanistan, as well as the wives of employees and children," Osmani said.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Prime Minister World Georgia United States Macedonia August From Government Refugee Cabinet Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2021

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st August 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bila ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bilateral relations over phone cal ..

9 hours ago
 Indonesian, Sri Lankan, Jordanian Energy Ministers ..

Indonesian, Sri Lankan, Jordanian Energy Ministers to speak at Gastech 2021

10 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s conducive ecosystem provides well-infor ..

UAE&#039;s conducive ecosystem provides well-informed perspectives &#039;disrupt ..

10 hours ago
 National Human Rights Institution crowns UAE’s 5 ..

National Human Rights Institution crowns UAE’s 50-year social development effo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.