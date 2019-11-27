First 16 Bodies of Vietnamese Migrants Found Dead in Truck in UK Repatriated - Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The bodies of 16 of the 39 Vietnamese people that were found dead in a lorry, in which they were being smuggled into the United Kingdom, have been repatriated, Vietnamese media reported on Wednesday.

According to the VnExpress media outlet, the bodies were transported via airplane, which landed at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at 5:00 a.m.

local time (22:00 GMT on Tuesday).

The other bodies will be repatriated later, the outlet said.

In October, the UK was shocked by the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants frozen in a refrigerator truck in an industrial park in Grays, Essex. Several people have been detained in connection with the deaths, including the truck driver, Maurice Robinson, a man from Northern Ireland, who faces multiple charges, including 39 counts of manslaughter and human trafficking.