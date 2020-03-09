UrduPoint.com
First 2 COVID-19 Fatalities Registered In Germany - Reports

Mon 09th March 2020

The first two deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been registered in Germany, Bild newspaper said on Monday, citing local health authorities

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The first two deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been registered in Germany, Bild newspaper said on Monday, citing local health authorities.

Both deceased were from the region of North Rhine-Westphalia, specifically from the Heinsberg district and the city of Essen. Heinsberg is one of the centers of the COVID-19 outbreak in Germany. From 1,100 cases of the coronavirus disease, 300 are from that district.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

