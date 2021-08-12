First 200Mln of Donated Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccines to Be Shipped This Year - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The first 200 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, to be donated worldwide, are set to be shipped by the end of this year, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said on Thursday.

"The 500 million Pfizer doses that were announced in June, to be donated to the world, those shipments do begin this month, and we will ship a total of 200 million by the end of this year, this Calendar year," Zients said. "So, everything is on schedule there and shipments are beginning in the next several days.

"

Zients added that the remaining 300 million Pfizer vaccine doses will be shipped no later than in the first half of 2022.

In May, the Biden administration announced its plans to donate at least 80 million Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to the countries which needed it most to fight the novel coronavirus followed soon by another commitment to donate 500 million Pfizer doses to nearly 100 countries starting in August.