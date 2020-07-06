UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First 25 Unaccompanied Minors From Mediterranean To Arrive In Finland This Week - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:39 PM

First 25 Unaccompanied Minors From Mediterranean to Arrive in Finland This Week - Reports

A group of 25 children from the Mediterranean countries will arrive in Finland this week in line with the Finnish government's plans to receive a total of 175 unaccompanied minors from the region, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) A group of 25 children from the Mediterranean countries will arrive in Finland this week in line with the Finnish government's plans to receive a total of 175 unaccompanied minors from the region, media reported on Monday.

In February, the Finnish Interior Ministry announced that it would receive up to 175 vulnerable migrants living in refugee camps in the southern EU frontier states, including Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Italy, and pledged to prioritize those eligible for international protection.

The Yle News outlet reported, citing the Finnish Immigration Service, that the exact date of arrival had not been revealed yet and the authorities would soon decide where to accommodate the migrants.

"Because of the coronavirus epidemic asylum seekers will initially have to spend two weeks in quarantine in Espoo.

After that, they will be placed in reception centers, especially for underaged children," Mikko Valisalo, a senior officer of Migri's reception center unit, said, as quoted by the media.

The news outlet stated that exact locations would be set throughout the placement process. Meanwhile, according to the Immigration Service, the country's reception centers are mostly ready to accept new residents.

The country's Interior Ministry said in late June that the Finnish Immigration Service would receive 12 million Euros ($13.5 million) from the EU as financial support to accept new migrants. The funds are expected to cover reception costs for accommodation, immediate living needs and services for the asylum seekers.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Italy Finland Cyprus Malta Greece February June Media From Government Refugee Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Social Security Fund organisational struct ..

11 minutes ago

Broken power sector swallows $45 billion in a deca ..

14 minutes ago

CPEC, a parallel world order focusing on economic ..

22 minutes ago

Yas Island ‘Safe Zone’ now in place for UFC Fi ..

26 minutes ago

In5 startups raise AED65 million in H1 2020

41 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology completes 219 cloud ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.