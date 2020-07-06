First 25 Unaccompanied Minors From Mediterranean to Arrive in Finland This Week - Reports

A group of 25 children from the Mediterranean countries will arrive in Finland this week in line with the Finnish government's plans to receive a total of 175 unaccompanied minors from the region, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) A group of 25 children from the Mediterranean countries will arrive in Finland this week in line with the Finnish government's plans to receive a total of 175 unaccompanied minors from the region, media reported on Monday.

In February, the Finnish Interior Ministry announced that it would receive up to 175 vulnerable migrants living in refugee camps in the southern EU frontier states, including Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Italy, and pledged to prioritize those eligible for international protection.

The Yle News outlet reported, citing the Finnish Immigration Service, that the exact date of arrival had not been revealed yet and the authorities would soon decide where to accommodate the migrants.

"Because of the coronavirus epidemic asylum seekers will initially have to spend two weeks in quarantine in Espoo.

After that, they will be placed in reception centers, especially for underaged children," Mikko Valisalo, a senior officer of Migri's reception center unit, said, as quoted by the media.

The news outlet stated that exact locations would be set throughout the placement process. Meanwhile, according to the Immigration Service, the country's reception centers are mostly ready to accept new residents.

The country's Interior Ministry said in late June that the Finnish Immigration Service would receive 12 million Euros ($13.5 million) from the EU as financial support to accept new migrants. The funds are expected to cover reception costs for accommodation, immediate living needs and services for the asylum seekers.