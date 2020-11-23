UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First 5 Volunteers Aged Over 60 Got 1st Dose Of Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:44 PM

First 5 Volunteers Aged Over 60 Got 1st Dose of Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine - Watchdog

The first five volunteers aged over 60 have received the first dose of Russia's coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona as part of the post-registration trials, the federal consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The first five volunteers aged over 60 have received the first dose of Russia's coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona as part of the post-registration trials, the Federal consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Monday.

Trials of the peptide antigene-based vaccine, developed by the Vector research center, are set to be completed on June 15.

"On November 21, 2020, the first five volunteers from the 150-strong group of volunteers aged over 60 and taking part in the post-registration trials have received the first dose of the EpiVacCorona vaccine," Rospotrebnadzor said.

Related Topics

Russia June November 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Sir Viv Richard is the best thing ever happened ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates crowned Best Airline and Best Long-Haul A ..

12 minutes ago

Ithra Dubai launches Deira Enrichment Festival

15 minutes ago

Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi launches the 2020 Labo ..

15 minutes ago

Fakhar Zaman out from national squad touring New Z ..

19 minutes ago

Latest oil discoveries in Abu Dhabi will drive eco ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.