MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The first five volunteers aged over 60 have received the first dose of Russia's coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona as part of the post-registration trials, the Federal consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Monday.

Trials of the peptide antigene-based vaccine, developed by the Vector research center, are set to be completed on June 15.

"On November 21, 2020, the first five volunteers from the 150-strong group of volunteers aged over 60 and taking part in the post-registration trials have received the first dose of the EpiVacCorona vaccine," Rospotrebnadzor said.