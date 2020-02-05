First Aerospace Forces Plane With Russians From Wuhan Refuels, Heads to Tyumen Region

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The first aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces that left Wuhan for Russia on Tuesday, after refueling at an Eastern Military District airfield, headed to its final destination in the Tyumen region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"The plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces with citizens being evacuated from the city of Wuhan, China, left for its final destination in the Tyumen region," it said.

All Russians are accompanied by military medics and Russian Defense Ministry virology specialists. The condition of the people being transported is monitored by specialists.