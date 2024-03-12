Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 08:29 PM

First aid vessel leaves Cyprus for war-torn Gaza

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A Spanish charity ship taking 200 tonnes of humanitarian food aid to war-ravaged Gaza set sail from the Mediterranean island of Cyprus on Tuesday, aiming to pioneer a "maritime corridor".

A second ship was being readied to soon make the same journey to help besieged Palestinians, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos told state radio.

The Spanish non-government group Open Arms told AFP that its ship, with a barge in tow, started the almost 400 kilometre (250 mile) voyage from the port of Larnaca around 0650 GMT.

"They have left," said spokeswoman Laura Lanuza, but the group did not specify where and when the vessel was expected to arrive, for security reasons.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who days ago announced the initiative on a Cyprus visit, hailed it as a "sign of hope".

"We will work hard together for many more ships to follow," she said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. "We will do everything in our power for aid to reach Palestinians."

With the volume of aid entering Gaza by land far below pre-war levels and aid agencies warning of famine, foreign governments have turned to airdrops and are now also trying to set up a maritime aid corridor.

US President Joe Biden last week announced a separate project under which the American military would build a temporary Gaza pier, although the Pentagon has warned this would likely take about two months.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said on X the inaugural voyage from the island, the closest EU member state to Gaza, was "one of hope and humanity" and would establish a "lifeline to civilians".

Open Arms partnered with US charity World Central Kitchen, whose staff were expected to take delivery of the shipment.

The aid includes "rice, flour, legumes, canned veggies and proteins," the World Central Kitchen said on X, adding that "our relief team is working to send as many aid boats as possible".

World Central Kitchen has teams in the besieged Gaza Strip who were "constructing a dock" to unload the cargo, Lanuza told AFP last week.

Aid deliveries to Gaza by land have faced mounting obstacles, with Israel insisting on time-consuming checks on cargo and frequent bombardments hampering distribution, aid agencies and foreign governments have said.

