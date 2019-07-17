First Air Taxi to Appear in Spain Within Next Five Years - Spanish Company

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Spanish company Tecnalia on Tuesday introduced its first air taxi prototype and announced that such a vehicle could be launched in Spin within five years.

The prototype, presented in San Sebastian, is designed for one person, however there is a possibility to increase the number of passenger seats up to four in further models. As it stands, the prototype can fly 15 kilometers, at a speed of 90 kilometers per hour (55 miles per hour), at an altitude of 100-300 meters.

The developer considers its main innovation the vehicle's way of moving.

Four drones, above and below the cabin, move in coordination with each other, which should provide both stability and maneuverability.

Right now the company is negotiating with industrial partners to finish the development and begin the production. It is also negotiating with the authorities regarding the legal basis of such vehicles.

As of today, there are six air taxi prototypes in the world. According to research by PorscheConsulting, the market for such vehicles could be approximately 32 billion Euros.