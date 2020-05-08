First Aircraft With Russian Servicemen Returns From Italy After Fight Against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The first plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces with servicemen who helped Italy to combat the coronavirus epidemic, returned to the homeland, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The first Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with military personnel and special military equipment from the combined detachment of the Russian Defense Ministry, which performed tasks to assist in the fight against the coronavirus infection in the Italian Republic, arrived at Chkalovsky airfield (Moscow region)," the ministry said.