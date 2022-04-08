UrduPoint.com

First All-Commercial Mission To Space Station Ready To Fly On Friday - NASA Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 01:50 AM

First All-Commercial Mission to Space Station Ready to Fly on Friday - NASA Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The first all commercial crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS) looks ready to take off on schedule on Friday, NASA and Axiom senior officials told a press conference at Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

"The launch is scheduled for tomorrow," Axiom Space Operations Director Derek Hassmann said on Thursday. "The rocket and the spacecraft are in great shape and ready to go and ready to launch."

Axiom Ax-1 crew members, Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria of the United States and Spain, Pilot Larry Connor of the United States, Mission Specialist Eytan Stibbe of Israel, and Mission Specialist Mark Pathy of Canada, will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket aboard the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft on its third flight to the station, NASA said.

Friday's liftoff is scheduled at 11:17 a.m. EST (3:17 p.m. GMT) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, NASA said in a blog post. Officials are predicting a 90% chance of favorable weather conditions for launch, with the Primary concern being "liftoff winds," NASA said.

During the 10-day mission, eight of which will be spent on the space station, the crew will complete more than 25 science experiments in a microgravity environment. NASA is working to build a sustainable low-Earth orbit (LEO) economy and the mission will be on "the leading edge" of that effort, ISS Deputy Program Manager Dana Weigel said.

