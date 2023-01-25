First AMX 10RC Armored Vehicles to Be Delivered to Kiev in Feb - French Defense Minister

UrduPoint.com

The first AMX 10RC armored vehicles, which France is sending to Ukraine, will be delivered in February, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The first AMX 10RC armored vehicles, which France is sending to Ukraine, will be delivered in February, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday.

"We want to act as quickly as possible.

I expect that the first deliveries will be made in early February," Lecornu said on air of France 5 channel.

The minister noted that France does not disclose a specific number of armored vehicles supplied to Ukraine for security reasons.

"We treat this with caution. The Russians said they plan to strike at logistics chains through which Western military aid can pass, so we are more cautious about the timing and quantity of deliveries," Lecornu said.

