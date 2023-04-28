First Arab Astronaut Performs Spacewalk - MBR Space Center

Astronaut from the UAE Sultan AlNeyadi became the first Arab to perform a spacewalk in history on Friday after he exited the International Space Station, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Astronaut from the UAE Sultan AlNeyadi became the first Arab to perform a spacewalk in history on Friday after he exited the International Space Station, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center said.

"Astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi egresses the International Space Station starting the first Arab spacewalk in history," the space center tweeted.