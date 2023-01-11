UrduPoint.com

First Arab Confederation For Institutes Of Internal Auditors Established; Its Presidency, Secretariat General, Headquarters To Be In Saudi Arabia

The Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Arab Confederation for Institutes of Internal Auditors (ARABCIIA) as the first confederation concerned with internal audit and its personnel in the Arab world, to be based in Jeddah and its presidency and secretariat general goes for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):The Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Arab Confederation for Institutes of Internal Auditors (ARABCIIA) as the first confederation concerned with internal audit and its personnel in the Arab world, to be based in Jeddah and its presidency and secretariat general goes for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The general assembly of the confederation comprises the heads of the boards of internal auditors' institutes and bodies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Lebanon and Sudan. At its first meeting, the general assembly approved the statute of the confederation, according to which the presidency of the confederation goes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by Dr. Hussam Al-Angari, Chairman of the Saudi Institute of Internal Auditors, the permanent headquarters of the confederation shall be in the Kingdom, while CEO of the Saudi Institute of Internal Auditors Abdullah Al-Shebeili will be named secretary general of the confederation.

Al-Angari extended his thanks and appreciation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince the Crown Prince, for their approval to establish ARABCIIA, saying:"This generous approval is an extension of the support of the wise leadership to the monitoring and international audit profession at the local, regional and international levels, and is in harmony with the pioneering and leading role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in regional and international organizations.

." ARABCIIA aims to strengthen communication among its member states, boost cooperation among them, and develop internal audit practices by raising awareness of its standards, techniques and methods of application.

