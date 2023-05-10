First Babies Created With DNA From 3 People Born in UK - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The first babies created with deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) from three people have been born in the United Kingdom after doctors conducted an in vitro fertilization procedure (IVF) aimed at preventing the newborns from inheriting incurable diseases, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

The mitochondrial donation treatment (MDT) uses tissue from the eggs of healthy female donors to create IVF embryos that are believed to be protected from harmful mutations their mothers are likely to pass on to their children, as the babies inherit mitochondrial DNA only from the mother, the report said.

However, the procedure is not without risks because a tiny number of abnormal mitochondria may be carried over from the mother's egg to the donor egg and multiply when the baby is in the womb in some cases, according to the report.

In 2015, the UK became the first country that legalized this practice after the country's parliament approved a bill allowing artificial insemination using DNA samples from three people. The world's first baby with three parents was born in Mexico in 2016 to a Jordanian family treated by a US-based team.